38,179 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,632,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,829,000 after buying an additional 1,875,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 439,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 162,600 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 210.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the first quarter worth $9,680,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

SBS opened at $11.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.18. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.92 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 14.39%.

SBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.