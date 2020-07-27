$4.79 Million in Sales Expected for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $4.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 million. Mediwound reported sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year sales of $21.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $21.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.05 million, with estimates ranging from $30.99 million to $33.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 75.91% and a net margin of 18.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.52. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Mediwound during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

