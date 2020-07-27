$5.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will report $5.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $6.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $21.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.28 billion to $22.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.47 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

