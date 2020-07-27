59,603 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $19,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $7,371,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $437,680,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

WTRG opened at $45.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.57. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

