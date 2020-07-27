6,311 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,311 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $965,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,135. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

