$646.48 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce sales of $646.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.50 million. Pentair reported sales of $713.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,705,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Pentair by 22.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,985 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,049,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 3,427.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 644,896 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 66.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after purchasing an additional 423,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.