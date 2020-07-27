$7.89 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report sales of $7.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.77 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.53 million to $68.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $221.78 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $292.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $69.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 58,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,394,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,561.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at $296,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

