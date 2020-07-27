$84.30 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $84.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $79.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $352.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $363.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $448.68 million, with estimates ranging from $401.60 million to $532.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard Koo sold 47,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $868,676.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $126,853.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,246. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

