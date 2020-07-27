$94.78 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to announce $94.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $248.10 million. Carnival reported sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie cut Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Carnival by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after purchasing an additional 189,026 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Carnival by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 635,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. Carnival has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.96.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

