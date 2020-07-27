$97.24 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report $97.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.10 million. InterDigital Wireless reported sales of $75.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year sales of $345.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.99 million to $345.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $359.15 million, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $367.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital Wireless.

Several analysts have commented on IDCC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC opened at $57.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. InterDigital Wireless has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $66.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

