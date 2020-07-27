A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

