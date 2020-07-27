Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $86.68 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62.

