Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

