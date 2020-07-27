Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $177,843,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 794.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,714,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,236,000 after buying an additional 1,523,099 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $59,437,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,395,000 after buying an additional 1,259,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,347,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after buying an additional 1,110,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.