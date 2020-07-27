Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Position Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Alexander’s worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

ALX stock opened at $248.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.57. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $391.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.22.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Alexander’s had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.