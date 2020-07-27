Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. OTR Global raised Align Technology to a positive rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $274.29.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $298.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.64 and its 200 day moving average is $239.38. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $326.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $812,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

