Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

Media headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,511.87 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,032.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,463.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,372.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,614.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

