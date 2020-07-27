Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 306 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

