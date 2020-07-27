Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of AMAL opened at $11.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $354.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.88. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72,182 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 20.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

