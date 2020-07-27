Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,274.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

