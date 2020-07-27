Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,274.86. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.