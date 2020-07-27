Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Highland Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,274.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

