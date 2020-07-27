Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 11.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,074,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

