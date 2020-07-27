Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

