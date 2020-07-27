Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

