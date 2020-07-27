Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 10.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,274.86. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

