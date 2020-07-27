Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,274.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

