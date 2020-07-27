Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on USAS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Americas Silver stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

