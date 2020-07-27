Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average is $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

