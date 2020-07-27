Analysts Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.89. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,234.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,472,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,976 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,748 shares during the period.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

