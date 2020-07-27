Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

