Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $865,179,000 after buying an additional 287,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after buying an additional 11,914,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $634,930,000 after buying an additional 544,041 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $426,184,000 after buying an additional 404,083 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 11.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 7,442,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,072,000 after buying an additional 734,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.