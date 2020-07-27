Analysts Expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $599.11 Million

Analysts expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to post sales of $599.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $594.00 million to $604.21 million. Tronox reported sales of $791.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.46 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Tronox has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tronox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Tronox by 46.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Tronox by 57.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

