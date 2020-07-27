Analysts Expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Verisign posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisign.

Get Verisign alerts:

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $208.53 on Friday. Verisign has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.84.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $3,773,895. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 35,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.