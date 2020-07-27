Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $179.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.46. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.