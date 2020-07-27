Analysts Set Expectations for IBI Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

TSE:IBG opened at C$4.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.79, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. IBI Group has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.67.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.80 million.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

