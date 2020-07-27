Analyzing Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Qiwi (NYSE:QIWI)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Qiwi pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Qiwi pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Accenture has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Qiwi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Qiwi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accenture and Qiwi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $43.22 billion 3.26 $4.78 billion $7.36 30.09 Qiwi $635.40 million 1.77 $74.90 million $1.73 10.68

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Qiwi. Qiwi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Accenture has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiwi has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Accenture and Qiwi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 1 7 17 0 2.64 Qiwi 0 1 2 0 2.67

Accenture presently has a consensus price target of $220.35, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Qiwi has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.69%. Given Qiwi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qiwi is more favorable than Accenture.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Qiwi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.11% 31.51% 15.06% Qiwi 12.39% 24.62% 9.23%

Summary

Accenture beats Qiwi on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies for banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes for healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. Accenture plc has a strategic alliance with Quantexa and nCino, Inc. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

