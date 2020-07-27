Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Holdings Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank grew its position in Apache by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

