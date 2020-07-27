Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) & Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Head to Head Survey

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance 10.60% 10.10% 4.01% Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00 Postal Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has a consensus price target of $16.10, suggesting a potential upside of 76.34%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.58%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and Postal Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance $334.48 million 4.20 $230.17 million $1.77 5.16 Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance beats Postal Realty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.