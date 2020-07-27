Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

