Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

