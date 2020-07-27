Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 18,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

