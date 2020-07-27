Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

