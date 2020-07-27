Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 18,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

