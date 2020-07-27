Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

