Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of ARNA opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a current ratio of 18.67. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,431 shares of company stock worth $7,880,428 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

