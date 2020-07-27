Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,274.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

