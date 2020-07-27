Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Itron as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Itron by 62.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 404,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 7.7% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,688.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $419,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,744 shares of company stock worth $380,807 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of ITRI opened at $67.71 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.