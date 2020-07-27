Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 187,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Old National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

ONB opened at $14.22 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

