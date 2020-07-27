Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $50.69 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,093 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

MSFT opened at $201.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.